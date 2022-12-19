Positively Georgia
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

