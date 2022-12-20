Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

AAA launches ‘Tow to Go’ for the holidays

AAA launches 'Tow to Go' program this holiday season
AAA launches 'Tow to Go' program this holiday season(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AAA is launching a program to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.

From 6 p.m. Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. to Jan. 2, AAA is offering free rides to anyone who’s had a few too many drinks. The company will drive the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to any location within a 10-mile radius on the pickup point.

Although the program is free, AAA notes that it should be a last resort for those who didn’t plan ahead. Always use a designated driver if you can.

You can call (855) 286-9246 for a safe ride.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Picture-perfect moments from the Masters
List of invitees released for 2023 Masters Tournament
Packages loaded up for delivery by UPS
Delivery workers in final crunch as shipping deadlines loom ahead of Christmas
Atlanta independent pharmacist Ira Katz says he understands why chain pharmacies like CVS and...
Shortage of children’s pain relief medicine prompts purchase limits
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
Yang Yang the giant panda picks Georgia to win the 2022 Peach Bowl.
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta picks Georgia to win the Peach Bowl