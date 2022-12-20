AAA launches ‘Tow to Go’ for the holidays
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - AAA is launching a program to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday season.
From 6 p.m. Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. to Jan. 2, AAA is offering free rides to anyone who’s had a few too many drinks. The company will drive the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to any location within a 10-mile radius on the pickup point.
Although the program is free, AAA notes that it should be a last resort for those who didn’t plan ahead. Always use a designated driver if you can.
You can call (855) 286-9246 for a safe ride.
