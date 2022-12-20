Positively Georgia
Atlanta Dream sign head coach, general manager to five-year extensions

Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, right, gives instructions to guard Erica Wheeler (17)...
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, right, gives instructions to guard Erica Wheeler (17) during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Dream have signed head coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover to five-year extensions. The pair will stick with the Dream through the 2027 season.

Wright was named AP Coach of the Year in her first season at the helm after guiding guard Rhyne Howard to the Rookie of the Year award and an All-Star appearance. The Dream also drastically improved their record despite not making the playoffs; they went 14-22 after going 8-24 in 2021.

Padover was also essential in bringing Howard to the Dream; one of his first moves as general manager was to trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, which he used to select Howard. Howard was one of eight players Padover brought in to create the 2022 Dream roster.

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” said primary owner Larry Gottesdiener. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

The Dream’s 2023 season will begin May 20 with an away game at the Dallas Wings. Their first home game will be May 28 against the Indiana Fever.

