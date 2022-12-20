Atlanta United reveals 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United’s schedule for the 2023 season has been revealed.

The 5 Stripes will begin their season Feb. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against San Jose and face off against defending champions Los Angeles FC June 3.

The final home game of the season will be Oct. 7 against the Columbus Crew and the season will end with an away match at FC Cincinnati Oct. 21.

The schedule features six nationally-televised games; Mar. 11 at Charlotte FC, Apr. 23 against the Chicago Fire, Apr. 29 at Nashville FC, May 31 against the New England Revolution, July 2 against the Philadelphia Union and July 15 against Orlando City SC.

