Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
