Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

#Breaking: Atlanta firefighters just put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood. I’m on the story. Join us now on ⁦@peachtreetv⁩ and at 9am on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ . pic.twitter.com/AEPCURwuy0 — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) December 20, 2022

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.