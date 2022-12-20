Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a house in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1400 block of North Morningside Drive. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews say they put out a fire that destroyed a backyard RV and a neighboring garage in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Morningside Drive house fire
Backyard RV, neighboring garage destroyed by fire in northeast Atlanta
Grady unidentified patient.
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
If you’re getting a passport, you need to read this
(Source: MGN)
Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather