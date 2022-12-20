Positively Georgia
Braves sign veteran OF Luplow to 1-year, $1.4 million deal

FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game...
FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow looks on in the seventh inning of a baseball game Aug. 14, 2022, in Denver. The Atlanta Braves signed veteran outfielder Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow, who has a .213 batting average in six seasons, to a $1.4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The 29-year-old Luplow hit .176 with 11 homers and drove in 28 runs in 83 games in 2022. The right-handed hitter had eight homers against left-handers last season.

Luplow made starts at all three outfield positions, including 25 in right field and 18 in left field for Arizona last season. He also can play first base.

Luplow made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2017 and set career highs by hitting .276 with 15 homers for Cleveland in 2019. He also has played with Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

