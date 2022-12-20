City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta.

Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at old recreation centers.

“This is not one of those weekends where you want to brave it outside,” Dickens said.

Plus, the city of Atlanta teamed up with partner organizations like the Gateway Center to help inform the unsheltered population.

“Your tent is not going to be sufficient; those blankets that people have been giving you are not going to be sufficient. You need to come inside, and we will make that case over and over and over again to them,” Dickens said.

Organizations such as Mission Atlanta have set up about 20 beds that will be available right away at their men’s and women’s shelters.

“When the temperature drops below 35, we try to make it as easy as possible for somebody to find a warm place to stay, get a meal, get a shower,” Mission Atlanta CEO Tensley Almand said.

It will take a community-wide effort to make sure no one is left behind and city leaders said they are prepared to provide the support needed.

“We’ve added capacity by having these warming centers and shelters open and they are old rec centers of the city of Atlanta and so we’re going to be using those and thankfully we have staff that are committed on a weekend like this, Christmas weekend, we have dedicated city employees that are going to come in on behalf of our unsheltered population,” Dickens said.

