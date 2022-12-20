Clayton County detention officers fired following death of jail detainee

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Clayton County detention officers are now off the job following the death of a jail detainee.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 28, the detainee struggled with officers and was tased after he tried to jump from the second floor. During the struggle, jailers restrained 38-year-old Terry Lee Thurmond by placing their weight on him. Minutes later, Thurmond was unresponsive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in to investigate and an administrative investigation was handled by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Unit as to whether policies and procedures were followed. As a result, all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The criminal aspect of the investigation remains under review by the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.