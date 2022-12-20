Country rock group Alabama to play State Farm Arena Apr. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Country rock legends Alabama will play State Farm Arena Apr. 1 as part of their “Roll On 2 North America” tour.

Alabama is one of the most successful country acts of all time, selling nearly 80 million records. Several singles have reached platinum status, including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).”

This will be the first tour since the passing of founder Jeff Cook. The band says they’re touring “with [Cook’s] prior encouragement and wishes.”

Pre-sale begins Dec. 20 with code MOUNTAINMUSIC. Public on-sale will begin Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

