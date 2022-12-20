Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Country rock group Alabama to play State Farm Arena Apr. 1

FILE - This April 6, 2017 file photo shows Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry,...
FILE - This April 6, 2017 file photo shows Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry, from the southern rock band Alabama, performing at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Country rock legends Alabama will play State Farm Arena Apr. 1 as part of their “Roll On 2 North America” tour.

Alabama is one of the most successful country acts of all time, selling nearly 80 million records. Several singles have reached platinum status, including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).”

This will be the first tour since the passing of founder Jeff Cook. The band says they’re touring “with [Cook’s] prior encouragement and wishes.”

Pre-sale begins Dec. 20 with code MOUNTAINMUSIC. Public on-sale will begin Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Packages loaded up for delivery by UPS
Delivery workers in final crunch as shipping deadlines loom ahead of Christmas
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend
Delivery workers in final crunch as shipping deadlines loom ahead of Christmas
Scott Riner
Funeral to be held for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County