Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say

Warrants say Jason Sidberry stole merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County on several occasions.
DCSO
DCSO(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges.

Authorities said 38-year-old Jason Sidberry, of Lawrenceville, who worked for the department for less than nine months, was relieved of his duties as a result of the criminal investigation.

Warrants say Mr. Sidberry stole merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County on several occasions.

Sidberry was taken into custody by Gwinnett County deputies at the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

He faces four counts of “Theft by Shoplifting”, police said.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gwinnett County to turn biosolids into fertilizer
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
New year, new laws: Laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
Is Baton Rouge done with freezes for the winter?
Tips for working safely in extreme cold
Generic police lights
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia