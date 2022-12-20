DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges.

Authorities said 38-year-old Jason Sidberry, of Lawrenceville, who worked for the department for less than nine months, was relieved of his duties as a result of the criminal investigation.

Warrants say Mr. Sidberry stole merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County on several occasions.

Sidberry was taken into custody by Gwinnett County deputies at the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

He faces four counts of “Theft by Shoplifting”, police said.

