Driver in custody after multi-county car chase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.

The driver then drove north on I-75 into Bibb County, where they were arrested after crashing on US 41.

Shots were reportedly fired between the driver and the trooper. No injuries were reported.

