Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Falcons QB Ridder delivers mixed results in debut as starter

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond...
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (4) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — There was more to be learned from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s debut than his poor passing production, another Atlanta Falcons loss and continued scoring woes.

The 21-18 loss at the New Orleans Saints marked the start of a four-game audition for Ridder who played in his first regular-season game following the switch from veteran Marcus Mariota.

Though the Falcons are assured their fifth consecutive losing season, they remain in contention in the woeful NFC South.

The Falcons are using the final month to evaluate Ridder’s status as a potential starter in 2023.

His debut provided mixed results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints
Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18
FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) watches during a preseason NFL football...
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) passes the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers...
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) works in the pocket against the Pittsburgh...
Mariota or Ridder? Slumping Falcons ponder change at QB