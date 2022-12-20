FIRST ALERT: Widespread, cold rain today ahead of dangerously cold air for the end of the week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for widespread, cold rain that will persist through much of the day. Expect the highest coverage of rain through the late morning and early afternoon with showers becoming more spotty through the evening.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s today, so have the coat and the umbrella.

First Alert: Widespread, cold rain today (ANF)

All eyes are still on the second half of the week as a cold front brings rain, and possibly a wintry mix to North Georgia. Models are hinting that the North Georgia mountains could see some snow, but for the most part, we aren’t expecting measurable snowfall at this time, just flurries.

Behind the front, arctic air rushes in, leading to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. It will feel below zero by late Friday morning and it will only feel like the single digits through the day.

Wind chills will drop below 0 Friday (ANF)

We stay frigid and breezy through the Christmas weekend with high temperatures at or below freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Cold and unsettled with First Alerts to round out the week for dangerously cold temperatures (ANF)

