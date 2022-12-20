Georgia Archives to host presentation on the ‘Great Locomotive Chase’ Jan. 13

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Archives will host a presentation by Dr. William H. Bailey on the “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route” Jan. 13 at noon.

The 109-mile bicycle route follows the path of the “Great Locomotive Chase,” a failed Civil War raid that aimed to disrupt train lines in Georgia. Smuggler James Andrews led 22 Union soldiers and one civilian on a raid that commandeered a train and attempted to destroy bridges between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The men stole the train The General and broke tracks between Atlanta and Ringgold, Georgia, 18 miles from Chattanooga. The General survived the war and is currently at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw.

The bicycle route stretches from Marietta to Ringgold.

The raid was the inspiration for Buster Keaton’s 1926 film The General.

The presentation is free and no registration is required. The Georgia Archives are located at 5800 Jonesboro Rd. in Morrow.

