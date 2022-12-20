Positively Georgia
Giant panda at Zoo Atlanta picks Georgia to win the Peach Bowl

Yang Yang the giant panda picks Georgia to win the 2022 Peach Bowl.
Yang Yang the giant panda picks Georgia to win the 2022 Peach Bowl.(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 25-year-old male giant panda at Zoo Atlanta has picked Georgia to triumph over Ohio State in this year’s Peach Bowl.

Yang Yang the giant panda has correctly predicted the winner of the last two Peach Bowls: Michigan State’s win over Pittsburgh in 2021 and Georgia’s win over Cincinnati in 2020.

This will be just the second time Ohio State and Georgia face off. They last played each other in the 1993 Citrus Bowl, which Georgia won 21-14.

We’ll see if Yang Yang is right Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. The winner of the Peach Bowl will face the winner of the Michigan-TCU semifinal in the national championship game Jan. 9.

