Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care.

Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The patient weighs 145 pounds. He has no tattoos or other identifying marks and is unable to communicate.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-5331.

