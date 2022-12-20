Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater.

Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center in Buford, crews and high-tech machinery are hard at work doing what many would agree is a dirty job.

They’re converting our waste, the stuff we flush, into biosolids. Gwinnett County spends $6.3-million dollars each year to haul it away. 12 big truckloads each day, five days a week.

“So, the biosolids that you saw that are being hauled off to the landfill, that’s around 75 percent water,” said Srinivas Jalla, of the Department of Water Resources. “The idea around this dryer is to reduce that amount of water down to 5 to 10 percent.”

So, to make that happen the county wants to upgrade its biosolid treatment system, turning those biosolids into fertilizer rather than going to the landfill.

“One of the goals in our mind is that everything that comes in is not a waste, it’s a resource,” said Jalla.

The county, which already secured most of its funding for the project, still needs a little more than $21 million. They’re hopeful a federal grant will make up the difference.

Once fully up and running in 2026, the county stands to make about $60 thousand per year on its fertilizer and zero trips to the landfill, saving the environment and taxpayer money.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.