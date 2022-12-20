Here’s what you need to know about dealing with very cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artic cold is headed towards metro Atlanta and it’s important to be ready. We’ve compiled several lists to help you with what is coming. Don’t forget to download our First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Tips for keeping your home warm during the winter

Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop.

Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather

With the start of winter upon us (Dec. 21) and freezing temperatures already in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected.

