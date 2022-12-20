Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.(NC State Highway Patrol)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Troopers in North Carolina located a child kidnapping victim and another child who had been missing since May inside a car driving on an interstate highway Monday afternoon.

According to the NC State Highway Patrol, a 5-year-old had been abducted in Rock Hill, S.C. and the abductor was believed to be heading to Virginia.

Troopers saw the suspected vehicle on I-85 in North Carolina, just north of Hillsborough and took the driver into custody.

The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found safely inside the vehicle.

According to State Highway Patrol, the children are under care of Orange County Child Protective Services and the suspect was turned over to the sheriff’s office for processing.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Packages loaded up for delivery by UPS
Delivery workers in final crunch as shipping deadlines loom ahead of Christmas
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
FILE - This April 6, 2017 file photo shows Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry,...
Country rock group Alabama to play State Farm Arena Apr. 1
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend
Delivery workers in final crunch as shipping deadlines loom ahead of Christmas