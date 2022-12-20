Missing Georgia woman car last seen in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Georgia need help to locate 23-year-old Sierra Taylor who was last seen on Dec. 15 in Fort Valley.

According to the Perry Police Department, Taylor has an owl tattoo on her upper right arm and purple flowers on her forearm.

Taylor’s “09″ Gold Suburban with damage on the passenger side, tape on the side mirror, and a missing door handle was last seen in Atlanta, police said.

Taylor is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has dark brown eyes, and blonde ombre or burgundy twists.

If you have any information about her whereabouts call 911 or LaResha Bray at 478-213-2031

