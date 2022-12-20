MONEY TALK: How to recover when your holiday budget is blown

Positively Georgia
How to recover when your holiday budget is blown
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nearly half of Americans say they feel pressure to spend money around the holidays, with more than a quarter finding themselves with holiday debt by the end of the year.

Financial experts advise setting up a holiday spending plan before the winter months roll around. But what should you do if you’ve exceeded your budget?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor Samantha Holowka shares money-saving tips to help you bounce back.

