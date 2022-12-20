North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up.

Here’s a list of warming centers in metro Atlanta.

Atlanta

Gateway Center

WHERE: 275 Pryor St. SW

DeKalb Fire Station 6

WHERE : Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road

WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m.

Dawsonville

WHERE : Rock Creek Park, 445 Martin Road

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Buford

WHERE : Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Duluth

WHERE : Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Lawrenceville

WHERE : Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Norcross

WHERE : Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Snellville

WHERE : Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Avondale Estates

WHERE : Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave.

WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20

Ellenwood

WHERE : Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road

WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20

Chamblee

WHERE : North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive

WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20

