North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up.
Here’s a list of warming centers in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta
Gateway Center
- WHERE: 275 Pryor St. SW
DeKalb Fire Station 6
- WHERE: Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road
- WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m.
Dawsonville
- WHERE: Rock Creek Park, 445 Martin Road
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Buford
- WHERE: Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave.
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Duluth
- WHERE: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Lawrenceville
- WHERE: Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St.
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Norcross
- WHERE: Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Snellville
- WHERE: Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road
- WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. whenever the temperature is below 35 degrees Fahrenheit
Avondale Estates
- WHERE: Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave.
- WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20
Ellenwood
- WHERE: Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road
- WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20
Chamblee
- WHERE: North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive
- WHEN: beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 20
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.