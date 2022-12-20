Positively Georgia
Paulding County man arrested for the murder of his friend

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for the murder of his friend, according to Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened during a gathering on Dec. 18 at a home on Mill Pointe Drive in Dallas.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum was shot in the head by his friend David Ayers May during a heated argument between the two.

There were reports of heavy drinking that night by all parties.

He was charged with murder and aggravated assault and is currently in Paulding County Jail without bond.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this shooting.

