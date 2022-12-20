Report: school dress codes may make school less safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently released national report found dress codes may make schools less safe and target certain groups of students.

While school districts usually cite safety as their reason behind a code, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it might have the opposite effect.

Their study found an estimated 60% of dress codes have rules involving measuring students’ bodies and clothes, which may involve touching students.

RELATED: Students, parents push for dress code policy change in DeKalb County.

The report also found public school dress codes more often restrict clothing worn by girls.

“That’s something every girl has to think about every single day when they put on their clothes,” Racheal, a former student, said. “As this body shape, I can go in school and wear this and be completely fine, but as this body shape they’re going to be dress coded and time is taken from their education.”

That GAO study goes on to point out that dress codes often have rules about students’ hairstyles and head coverings, which may disproportionately impact Black students and other minority groups.

It was also found that reporting schools enforcing dress codes have a large number of Black and Hispanic students and are more likely to remove kids from their classes.

This report was recommended to the U.S. Department of Education.

The full report is here: https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-105348

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.