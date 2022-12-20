Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening.

The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the Atlanta restaurant industry,” according to officials.

The initiative, led by Sea Salt owner and entrepreneur Juan Farmer and co-owner Brittney Mabry, and retired former Atlanta police officer Karl Smith was a special way to give back to the Atlanta police department.

Smith was a key figure in making the initiative possible. Farmer and Smith say the idea derived from a desire to give back to the community and celebrate those who serve and protect.

“Sea Salt Cares is an event that we felt was important to give back to the community by feeding the mind body and soul,” Smith said. “We gave back to the Atlanta Police Academy recruits to let them know the community cares about them and Sea Salt cares about them also.”

A special video message from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was put on display thanking Sea Salt and congratulating the upcoming police recruits. Mayor Dickens said, “I’m excited to see our APD training class and salute you for answering the call to serve.”

Smith served in the police department for 16 years. Still, he felt there was something missing.

“This is very special to me and Juan. We’ve put together many of these events with teachers, nurses, kids, and athletes,” said Smith. “Juan told me, ‘we’ve got to do more, and let’s do something.’ We said let’s give back to the community.”

Smith gave the new recruits some powerful words of wisdom as they prepare to begin their careers in the Atlanta Police Department.

“When you get done with the academy, go out there and get to know people and be a part of the community and let them know you’ve got their back,” Smith said.

The recruits have several weeks remaining before they become Atlanta police officers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.