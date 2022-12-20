Shortage of children’s pain relief medicine prompts purchase limits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta independent pharmacist Ira Katz says he understands why chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are placing limits on the number of children’s pain-relief products customers can buy.

He worries that because of the current shortage, parents might try to stock up on the medicines, leaving other people’s children without any.

“We do have them right now, but it’s very, very difficult for us to get them,” said Katz, who has owned and operated Little Five Points Pharmacy for 41 years. “I don’t ever recall a situation like this.”

Supply issues stemming from a nationwide outbreak of children’s respiratory illnesses have caused a shortage of children’s fever reducers acetaminophen and ibuprofen, commonly known as Tylenol, Advil and Motrin.

Walgreens has a six-per-purchase limit of medicine, and CVS is limiting customers to two per purchase.

Katz says he doesn’t have a limit in place at his store, but he would implement one if necessary.

He shared some good news regarding last month’s shortage of children’s antibiotics – specifically amoxicillin and cefdinir oral suspension, which are commonly used in treating children for bacterial illnesses like ear infections and strep throat.

“They had been on backorder for weeks, and we finally got a huge supply of that,” he said. “All the pediatricians here in town are aware of that.”

