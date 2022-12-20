Positively Georgia
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning coal on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. The electric utility and regulatory staff agreed to a deal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to raise rates by $1.8 billion over three years starting in January. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years.

The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted.

The all-Republican regulatory commission voted 4-1 for the plan.

Georgia Power says typical residential customers will see bills rise by $3.60 a month in January.

That’s an increase of 2.8% over the $128 they now pay.

Increases of roughly 4.5% would follow in both 2024 and 2025, pushing bills to around $144 a month.

Other bill increases are also coming in the period.

