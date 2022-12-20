Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Tips for working safely in extreme cold

Is Baton Rouge done with freezes for the winter?
Is Baton Rouge done with freezes for the winter?(pexels.com)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather.

HELPFUL COLD WEATHER STORIES

Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four years.

• Drink warm liquids and dress warmly. Wear at least three layers of loose-fitting clothing, insulated gloves, and boots, and cover your head.

• Monitor your physical condition and that of your coworkers.

• Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.

• Know the symptoms of cold stress; reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, leg cramps, numbness, and blisters.

• Stay dry and pack extra clothes; moisture can increase heat loss from the body.

For more safety tips, visit OSHA’s Winter Weather page.

Download the new First Alert Weather app for the most up-to-date weather information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gwinnett County to turn biosolids into fertilizer
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
New year, new laws: Laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2023
DCSO
DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say
Generic police lights
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia