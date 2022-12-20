Tips for working safely in extreme cold

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As freezing temperatures are expected for the holidays, it is important to know how to keep yourself safe and warm while working in cold weather.

Here are a few tips on how to work safely as Atlanta braces for the coldest weather in four years.

• Drink warm liquids and dress warmly. Wear at least three layers of loose-fitting clothing, insulated gloves, and boots, and cover your head.

• Monitor your physical condition and that of your coworkers.

• Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.

• Know the symptoms of cold stress; reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, leg cramps, numbness, and blisters.

• Stay dry and pack extra clothes; moisture can increase heat loss from the body.

For more safety tips, visit OSHA’s Winter Weather page.

