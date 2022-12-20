Toddler reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Jonha Harrison.

On Dec. 20. officers responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call, police said.

“During the investigation, officers learned that Jonha Harrison’s mother believed that “Josh” was the father of her son. She gave her son to “Josh” for approximately 2 weeks. Once “Josh” found out that he was not the father of Jonha Harrison, the mother gave “Josh” permission to give her son to his cousin, since she could not care for him,” said police.

Police said the mother contacted the cousin via Facetime and she saw her son.

Harrison was last seen wearing a large Nike jacket, police said.

According to police, the mother scheduled to pick up her son from the cousin on Dec. 19., but the cousin never showed up.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Harrison is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

