Woman injured in shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 6 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are currently on scene investigating. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

