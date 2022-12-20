Woman injured in shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department confirms a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 6 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are currently on scene investigating. If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

