Clayton County jail employees fired following inmate’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Weeks after an inmate died inside the Clayton County Jail, several employees have now been fired.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Terry Thurmond was involved in a struggle with officers and was tased before being taken to a hospital where he died.

According to GBI, Clayton County Jail Inmate Terry Thurmond was attempting to jump from the second floor of the pod when other inmates and officers tried to stop him.

The state says the-38-year-old inmate struggled with officers for an extended period of time and was tased.

Last month, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they alerted the public about an incident involving a death of an inmate

In a statement, Chief Deputy Levon Allen said:

On November 28th, I alerted the public that an incident involving the death of an inmate had occurred and that I brought in the G.B.I. to investigate the matter. While the criminal aspect of the investigation is still under review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an administrative investigation was handled by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Unit as to whether policies and procedures were followed.

As a result, all employees directly involved were terminated for policy violations.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

