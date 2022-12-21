Positively Georgia
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme.

Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve been to her home, you would know why. She has more than 40 fully decorated Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home this year.

Rodgers says she started her collection by adding a tree in her infant son’s room 22 years ago. Since then, it’s turned into an obsession.

“After that, I caught the sales and I’ve been catching sales and giveaways ever since then. It started with one tree, and it just keeps growing and growing. Then, I started doing the 12 days of Christmas countdown and I exceeded the 12 trees, so, I started doing the 25 days until Christmas. I went past that,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers says she starts putting up her trees two weeks before Thanksgiving and has to clear out lots of clutter to make room.

