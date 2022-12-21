DeKalb County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old male was shot in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the initial information indicates this may have been an attempted robbery.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

