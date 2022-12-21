Federal Drug Program Exploited

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Peter Pitts, president and co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, talks about A recently released report by The Center for Medicine in the Public Interest (CMPI) that exposes how some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious hospitals, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacies abuse the Federal 340B Drug Pricing Program to enhance their own profits at the expense of uninsured and low-income patients. For more information visit: www.CMPI.org. Sponsored By: The Center for Medicine in the Public Interest.

