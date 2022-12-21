First Alert Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Wednesday brings one of the last pleasant, but chilly days of the week before dangerously cold air moves into North Georgia.

Expect cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, a few showers will be possible through the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring widespread rain in the evening-- then comes the dangerous conditions.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday :

Impacts:

High impact event Friday that will bring dangerously cold temperatures and maybe black ice Friday morning. (ANF)

Timing:

Midnight- 2 AM: During the overnight hours, some of the rain could change over into a wintry mix as far south as the Atlanta metro. When it comes to any accumulation of snow, we could see maybe a dusting to and inch or two in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains. and possibly some snow for the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains.

Cold front brings the potential for a wintry mix to parts of the metro and maybe some snow to the Northeast Georgia mountains. (ANF)

5-8 AM: Rain clears and temperatures plummet to below freezing. Any water left on the roads early on Friday could turn into a thin sheet of black ice, so it is best to stay off the roads Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon: Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chill temperatures between -10 and 10 degrees through the day. Wind chill values below 0 will continue through Saturday morning. Due to the dangerous wind chills, a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Wind gusts 20-40 mph will result in dangerously cold wind chills (ANF)

It is important to drip your pipes, bring in your pets, and cover any exposed skin if you have to go outdoors. Power outages will also be possible with the high wind gusts that will come behind the front, so be sure to have a plan to go somewhere else in case the power goes out.

Christmas day we stay dry, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s. We will finally warm back into the 40s by the start of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Dangerous cold on the way Friday through the weekend (ANF)

