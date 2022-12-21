Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards.

People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say the traffic congestion can leave them feeling trapped.

“It’s just backed up all the way across. I mean sometimes you’re right there at 400, and you’re waiting like 40 minutes just to get down the road over here,” said Hayden Goolsby.

The $34 million project, which started about a year and half ago, included building a new bridge over Georgia 400. This month drivers were happy to finally feel some relief as crews finished phase one of the project, which would have opened one lane on the bridge. But a representative with Forsyth County says a routine state inspection showed a portion of the substructure doesn’t meet GDOT design criteria.

“Work on the bridge has been temporarily paused to assess the best plan of action following a routine inspection indicating that, although built to specifications given to the contractor, a portion of the substructure did not meet the design criteria required to proceed to traffic loading,” said Russell Brown, director of communications for Forsyth County. “Collaboration is underway between all parties, Forsyth County, GDOT, design engineers, independent consultants, and the contractor to determine a solution to provide the traveling public with the least impact that meets the project’s design criteria.”

Browns Bridge Road is lined with several businesses, including a large shopping plaza. Bailey Thomas, the manager of a pizza shop, says customers avoid the area.

“Customers always call and complain. It takes a long time to get here, or it takes a long time for the drivers to get to their houses,” said Thomas.

Atlanta News First reached out to the contractor but a representative didn’t immediately respond. The county says they hope to have an update in early January.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.