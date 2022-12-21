GDOT to close express lanes on I-75, I-85 due to ‘inclement weather’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, GDot officials announced to Atlanta News First.

The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes run along I-75 from Akers Mill Road to Hickory Grove Road and along I-575 from I-75 to Sixes Road in Cobb and Cherokee counties, officials say.

The I-75 South Metro Express Lanes run 12 miles along the median of Interstate 75 from State Route 155 in Henry County to State Route 138 in Clayton County.

“In coordination with our GDOT partners, the decision has been made to close the Express Lanes and our retail center in an abundance of caution based on weather updates from the National Weather Service,” said Heather Aquino, SRTA Interim Executive Director. “Our top priority is the safety of our Peach Pass Customers and all citizens traveling on Georgia’s Express Lanes.”

Officials say the Peach Pass retail center will be closed from Dec. 23 until Dec. 26 and will reopen to the public on Dec. 27.

Motorists should plan ahead and make sure to take alternate routes if necessary.

According to AAA, 3.5 million Georgians are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3.

To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following important safety tips.

In addition, the Peach Pass Call Center will accept incoming calls and chats from customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.

