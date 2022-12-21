Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed.

Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.

SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA TO CLOSE DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER

Due to weather conditions this week, Six Flags Over Georgia & Hurricane Harbor will be closed starting Friday Dec. 23-25.

ZOO ATLANTA TO CLOSE DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER

Due to unseasonably cold predicted temperatures, Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2022.

Guests who have purchased December 22 tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will be closed on December 22.

Zoo Atlanta is annually closed on Christmas Day on December 25.

GDOT TO CLOSE EXPRESS LANES I-75, I-85 DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER

The Georgia Department of Transportation says I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, GDot officials announced to Atlanta News First.

