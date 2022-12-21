Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.

Young met with families at Kroger in Sandy Springs to give away food, drinks, and gifts.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.