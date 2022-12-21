Positively Georgia
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.

Young met with families at Kroger in Sandy Springs to give away food, drinks, and gifts.

