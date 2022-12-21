Important tips to prepare your car ahead of colder weather in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With an artic blast expected this week across the metro Atlanta area, it is paramount that Georgians are prepared.

To help prevent cold weather dangers from impacting your car and commute to your destination, AAA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends following these tips:

If You Must Drive:

Check traffic and weather conditions before heading out.

Have a full tank of gas.

Wear your seatbelt.

Tires should be inspected to ensure they are properly inflated and have sufficient tread depth.

Don’t use cruise control in precipitation and freezing temperatures.

Always travel with a cell phone, car charger, portable charger, and your AAA Membership Card.

Equip your vehicle with a snow shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables, flares, a flashlight, medicines, and some warm clothing and blankets.

Check washer fluid and anti-freeze, to ensure they are at adequate levels.

Stay safe while driving on Black Ice - Drive slowly and smoothly. Avoid sudden hard acceleration, braking, or steering. With antilock brakes, use steady pressure – don’t pump. Pumping disables the antilock brakes and makes a skid more likely.

Watch for icy surfaces on bridges and intersections, even if the rest of the road seems to be in good condition.

Stopped Or Stalled?

If you get stuck in snow or ice, straighten the wheel, and accelerate slowly . Add sand, traction mats, or cat litter under the drive wheels to help avoid spinning the tires.

Remain in your vehicle where rescuers are most likely to find you. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you know you can take shelter.

Don’t idle for a long time with the windows up or in an enclosed space.

Run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes each hour to keep warm and conserve your battery and gasoline. When the engine is running, open a downwind window slightly for ventilation and periodically clear snow from the exhaust pipe. This will protect you from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Exercise to maintain body heat, but avoid overexertion.

If your tires lose traction and you begin to skid, continue to look, and steer in the direction you want to go . If the drive wheels start to spin or slide while going up a hill, ease off the accelerator slightly and then gently resume speed.

Road closures also apply to AAA tow truck drivers as safety is the key for everyone.

If you find yourself in an unsafe situation, please contact law enforcement.

Stay with your vehicle if you get stranded. If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm. Make sure the exhaust pipe is snow-free.

Traffic Signal Blackout: If traffic signal lights are not working due to power failure, you must stop at the intersection and then proceed when you know other turning and approaching vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians have stopped. A blacked-out traffic signal works the same as a four-way stop intersection.

