Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home.

Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze.

Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows certain steps to protect his house.

One of the first steps is letting the faucet drip overnight when the temperatures drop.

“Yes it’s money, but it’s cheaper than me having the plumber come out,” Walker said. “Considering this is an outside wall right here, I would open up the cabinets to let the heat come in here to help the pipes underneath.”

Walker’s advice doesn’t stop inside the home.

He also suggests covering any openings outside of the house.

Matthew Zurn with Zurn Plumbing in Chamblee told Atlanta News First you’d be surprised by the damage that can be done by avoiding these simple steps.

“People make mistakes of keeping hoses attached,” he said. “You always want to make sure you disconnect those. People also leave garage doors open, which can lead to frozen pipes if it gets as cold as it’s supposed to get.”

