Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5

Jail prison generic
Jail prison generic(WILX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5.

Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.

Cook has more than 30 previous burglary charges.

Cook is charged with a string of eight burglaries stretching back to early November.

