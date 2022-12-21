Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5.

Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.

Cook has more than 30 previous burglary charges.

Cook is charged with a string of eight burglaries stretching back to early November.

