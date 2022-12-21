Positively Georgia
Fatal October fire in South Fulton determined to be arson, $10K reward offered

Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire that killed four people and left an entire South Fulton family in mourning.
Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the fire that killed four people and left an entire South Fulton family in mourning.(Atlanta News First)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City of South Fulton fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set.

On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out on Oswego Drive. Four people died as a result of the fire and five others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bodies of missing located after deadly South Fulton fire

Fire officials told Atlanta News First they believe the fire was set intentionally and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information on the case.

“We ask anyone with information to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline. All calls and information will be kept confidential,” said South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones.

Investigators say they have identified more than one person of interest.

Callers can reach the hotline at (800) 282-5804. The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

