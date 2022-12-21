Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange.

The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.

The girl was taken to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

The 12-year-old boy has been charged with entering auto, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm under 18.

