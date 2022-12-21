WATCH: Georgia officials share state response plan ahead of dangerous Friday weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to provide an update on the winter weather system and its impacts.

During the press conference, scheduled for 11:40 a.m., the governor will discuss the state’s preparation plans as more Georgians hit the road for the holidays.

Wind chills are predicted to stay from -10 to 10 degrees Friday through Saturday. The Atlanta News First weather team has declared Friday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Here’s what you can expect:

Friday, Midnight- 2 AM: During the overnight hours, some rain could change over into a wintry mix as far south as the Atlanta metro. When it comes to any accumulation of snow, dusting to an inch or two in the higher elevations of the northeast Georgia mountains is possible.

5-8 AM: Rain clears and temperatures plummet to below-freezing. Any water left on the roads early Friday could turn into a thin sheet of black ice, so it is best to stay off the roads Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon: Temperatures will drop into the teens with wind chill temperatures between -10 and 10 degrees through the day. Wind chill values below 0 will continue through Saturday morning. Due to the dangerous wind chills, a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Expect possible power outages, drip your pipes, bring in your pets, and cover any exposed skin if you have to go outdoors.

