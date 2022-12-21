What is a Flash Freeze and why should we be concerned?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is facing the coldest weather the state has seen in years. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for Dec. 23 in preparation for a flash freeze.

What is a Flash Freeze?

Atlanta is expected to have temperatures in the 40s at 2 a.m. Friday morning and then by the early morning, the temperature will drop drastically to 1 degree. The temperature dropping so quickly in just a few hours to below freezing define a flash freeze.

There are concerns when dealing with a Flash Freeze, such as the potential for black ice.

With rain possible on Friday and the below-freezing temperatures, the likelihood of black ice is high.

What is Black Ice?

Black ice is much more dangerous than regular ice because it is not visible, it tends to look like pavement.

When driving on the roadways you can come across black ice without notice since it is transparent, with no bubbles, blending into any surface.

Take extreme caution when traveling on roads where black ice is possible.

In addition, the wind on Friday will be at about 40 miles per hour, which will add to major concerns on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.