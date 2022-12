ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Was Named One Of The Most Valuable Places To Invest In Coming Years. Dan Rosenbloom, Managing Director & Head of Investments for Cadre shares Why Atlanta Made the List and What Locals Can Expect in the Real Estate Market in 2023 and Beyond. For more information visit: website here. Sponsored By: Cadre.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.