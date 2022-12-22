Charity operates warming bus for those in need
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop for the winter, it gets harder and harder for those without a home to stay warm.
One organization found a unique way to make sure people in need have a place to stay.
The Least Of These Ministry in Roanoke, Virginia is operating a shuttle bus to get people in need off porches and out of the woods when temperatures drop.
It’s a temporary shelter for those who just can’t get to an emergency shelter.
To find an emergency shelter in the Atlanta area, click here.
