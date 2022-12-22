Positively Georgia
Charity operates warming bus for those in need

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop for the winter, it gets harder and harder for those without a home to stay warm.

One organization found a unique way to make sure people in need have a place to stay.

The Least Of These Ministry in Roanoke, Virginia is operating a shuttle bus to get people in need off porches and out of the woods when temperatures drop.

It’s a temporary shelter for those who just can’t get to an emergency shelter.

To find an emergency shelter in the Atlanta area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

