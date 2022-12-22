Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Dunkin’ introduces winter menu items, including ‘Dunkin’ Midnight’ dark brew

Brown Butter Toffee Latte
Brown Butter Toffee Latte(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is introducing new menu items to keep you warm this winter. These include the new dark roast Dunkin’ Midnight and a Brown Butter Toffee Latte.

The Dunkin’ Midnight is “a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate” and Dunkin’ is making it easy to try: if Dunkin’ Rewards members order ahead in the Dunkin’ app, they can add a $1 medium Dunkin’ Midnight from Jan. 1 to 31.

The new year will also see the return of old favorites including the Brownie Batter Donut and Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Starting Dec. 28, customers will also be able to add a classic donut to any medium or larger hot or iced coffee for just $1.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sandy Springs firefighters rappel down Children’s Hospital of Atlanta
Stocking Stuffers
INTERVIEW: Last-minute Christmas stocking stuffers
Last-minute holiday party tips
INTERVIEW: Tips for last-minute holiday parties
INTERVIEW: Last-minute Christmas stocking stuffers