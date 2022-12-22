Dunkin’ introduces winter menu items, including ‘Dunkin’ Midnight’ dark brew

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is introducing new menu items to keep you warm this winter. These include the new dark roast Dunkin’ Midnight and a Brown Butter Toffee Latte.

The Dunkin’ Midnight is “a deep and rich coffee blend with notes of bittersweet chocolate” and Dunkin’ is making it easy to try: if Dunkin’ Rewards members order ahead in the Dunkin’ app, they can add a $1 medium Dunkin’ Midnight from Jan. 1 to 31.

The new year will also see the return of old favorites including the Brownie Batter Donut and Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Starting Dec. 28, customers will also be able to add a classic donut to any medium or larger hot or iced coffee for just $1.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.