Evander Holyfield delivers food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four-time boxing champion Evander Holyfield helped deliver food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients.

Holyfield teamed up with Perdue Chicken to deliver treats and food to patients and their families. It’s one of a string of visits Holyfield will make acro the country; the next will be in Hollywood, Florida.

“I spent years fighting in the ring, but these children are in a much bigger battle. I’m inspired and humbled by their courage,” said Holyfield. “Visiting the children is a perfect opportunity for me and my family to give back to the community.”

